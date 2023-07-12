'Almost ready': Rebecca Lim and husband give glimpse of their new home

Wedding? Check. Honeymoon? Check.

Now actress Rebecca Lim and her husband Matthew Webster are getting ready to move into their new home.

The pair shared updates on their new crib, which is under renovation, on their respective Instagram accounts yesterday (July 11).

"Can't believe our new home is almost ready," Rebecca, 36, captioned her post.

In it, she is standing with her right arm raised in a triumphant victory sign. While the interiors are far from complete, the photo shows a black spiral staircase leading up to a mezzanine level.

Webster's post showed more glimpses of the home. In the photos, another staircase and a hallway leading to two rooms can be seen.

"Our new home slowly comes together," he captioned the post.

"Somehow all that insulation reminds me of… a jamming studio," a comment on his post read.

Webster, who plays the electric guitar, bass and drums, replied: "Hopefully it works as soundproofing!"

In the same vein, another comment suggested that the ceiling looked like a guitar's fretboard.

In his Story highlights, he shared a photo from Rebecca of the home's gate and keys and a hallway with sinks, cupboards and light stone walls. The retro scissors grille gate, louvre windows and door key suggest the couple might be renovating an older property.

Rebecca's showbiz pals, including actors Romeo Tan, Felicia Chin, Chantalle Ng, Chen Xiuhuan, Fann Wong, Priscelia Chan and Chiou Huey were thrilled to see the progress of her new home.

Radio DJ Kenneth Chung and Rebecca's BFF and makeup artist Shaun Lee both asked for house tours.

Some celebs were happy to have Rebecca move in close to their homes.

Actress Carla Dunareanu commented: "Yay! Can't wait, neighbour!"

"Welcome to the hood! Can't wait!" wrote actor and realtor Benjamin Heng.

