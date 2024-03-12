Ah Girls Go Army actress Shirli Ling becomes grandma at 34: 'Since it's already happened, I'll teach them how to face it'

Shirli Ling shocked netizens recently when she announced that she became a grandmother at age 34.

Although the Ah Girls Go Army actress, now 35, has previously mentioned it briefly, she discussed her experience in greater detail in an Instagram video on March 7.

In her caption, she wrote that becoming a grandma at that young age was both "good and bad".

"Depends on how you look at it and how you manage it," she added.

Shirli, a mother of five, gave birth to her first son at 17. Her oldest son turns 18 this year and her other children are aged 17, 13, 10 and eight.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4NFrxMS_F9/[/embed]

She revealed in a follow-up video yesterday (March 11) that her son was also 17 when he got his girlfriend pregnant last year.

"When he told me that his girlfriend got pregnant, I felt that I wanted them to decide for themselves and be responsible for their own actions," she shared.

Shirli explained that she couldn't make the decision to keep or give up the child for them, "because this is your future".

"If I help you decide, you will dislike me if you regret it in the future," she said.

She added that she would never "encourage" her children to have kids young, as she knows the difficulties as a young mother herself.

"Being a parent at a young age is not advisable, but since it's already happened, I'll teach them how to face it, how to decide, how to be responsible for your own actions," she said.

Shirli added that she can't guarantee if they aborted the first baby, that they wouldn't have another one.

"If they don't know how to think, they will still make the same mistake," she said.

Instead, Shirli said that one should help educate their kids when they need help, always be there for them and remember to always give them "lots and lots of love".

Some netizens joked in the comments, with one saying that Shirli could become a "great-grandmother at 53 and a great-great-grandmother at 72".

Some shared their appreciation for Shirli, with one comment calling her the "best mum I know".

"You are really open about this. Most people would start blaming their children for being young parents," another comment read.

However, many netizens also raised their concerns.

"I see that your son hasn't even been to National Service yet or finished his education. His girlfriend hasn't finished her education yet either," one wrote. "When this happens, I think the parents should help them make life decisions until they turn 21."

Some wondered whether Shirli was more accepting of the pregnancy because it involved one of her sons, not her daughters.

Another commented: "Parents should teach their children sex education."

Shirli, who played recruit Chow Ai Lian in Jack Neo's 2022 movie Ah Girls Go Army, runs food stall 8889 Chicken Hot Pot and makes floral arrangements at The Floral Duet. She is also part of comedy group Double Up founded by content creator Mayiduo and Ah Girls Go Army actress Charlene Huang.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4XqD0lOHTP/[/embed]

