Ahn Bo-hyun donates over 12,000 sanitary pads, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon gets sequel, Our Blues cast actress with Down Syndrome

Ahn Bo-hyun donates 12,672 sanitary napkins in honour of Menstrual Hygiene Day
G-Foundation (a non-governmental organisation) revealed today (May 27) that Ahn Bo-hyun has donated 12,672 sanitary napkins that will benefit around 1,060 women and young girls for six months, in honour of Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28).
The 34-year-old My Name and Military Prosecutor Doberman star explained that he "wanted to share the love [he] received from many people".
He added: "In the future, I will continue to take interest in and share with our marginalised neighbours, so that I can become an actor who brings happiness to many people."
Last month, Bo-hyun was offered the lead role in webtoon-based drama See You In My 19th Life alongside Shin Hye-sun, and is currently filming the rom-com movie 2 o'clock Date with Yoona of Girls' Generation.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon gets sequel after 5 years with Lee Yoo-mi as lead
The 2017 hit drama Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is confirmed to have a second season, with Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead star Lee Yoo-mi, 27, as the female lead.
The sequel is titled Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon and it follows Bong-soon's (Park Bo-young) distant cousin Nam-soon (Lee Yoo-mi) — a young girl from Mongolia who is searching for her mother (Kim Jung-eun). All three women share the same power that runs in the family.
The rest of the cast includes Ong Seong-wu as a detective, Kim Hae-sook as Nam-soon's grandmother and Byun Woo-seok as the antagonist.
The sequel will be helmed by scriptwriter Baek Mi-kyung who worked on the first season, and Work Now, Drink Later director Kim Jung-sik.
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon ended on a happy note with Bong-soon and Min-hyuk (Park Hyung-sik) getting married and having twins, and fans of the show are hoping that the beloved duo will make an appearance in the sequel.
K-drama Our Blues cast actress with Down Syndrome
Jung Eun-hye, 32, who is a caricature artist with Down Syndrome, made her acting debut as a character with the same condition in episode 14 of the K-drama Our Blues, available on Netflix.
Eun-hye was revealed as the character Lee Young-hee, the sister of Young-Ok (Han Ji-min).
According to reports, actor Kim Woo-bin and Ji-min spent time with and got close to Eun-hye prior to filming, and they could be seen interacting warmly in the behind-the-scenes footage released by tvN.
The episode received its second highest viewership rating since it aired on April 9 this year, and the trailer for the next episode is keeping fans on their toes as it shows tension and conflict between the onscreen sisters.
