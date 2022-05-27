Ahn Bo-hyun donates over 12,000 sanitary pads, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon gets sequel, Our Blues cast actress with Down Syndrome

Ahn Bo-hyun donates 12,672 sanitary napkins in honour of Menstrual Hygiene Day

G-Foundation (a non-governmental organisation) revealed today (May 27) that Ahn Bo-hyun has donated 12,672 sanitary napkins that will benefit around 1,060 women and young girls for six months, in honour of Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28).

The 34-year-old My Name and Military Prosecutor Doberman star explained that he "wanted to share the love [he] received from many people".

He added: "In the future, I will continue to take interest in and share with our marginalised neighbours, so that I can become an actor who brings happiness to many people."

Last month, Bo-hyun was offered the lead role in webtoon-based drama See You In My 19th Life alongside Shin Hye-sun, and is currently filming the rom-com movie 2 o'clock Date with Yoona of Girls' Generation.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon gets sequel after 5 years with Lee Yoo-mi as lead

Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young in a still for Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (left), Lee Yoo-mi on the set of the drama All Of Us Are Dead (right).

The 2017 hit drama Strong Woman Do Bong-soon is confirmed to have a second season, with Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead star Lee Yoo-mi, 27, as the female lead.

The sequel is titled Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon and it follows Bong-soon's (Park Bo-young) distant cousin Nam-soon (Lee Yoo-mi) — a young girl from Mongolia who is searching for her mother (Kim Jung-eun). All three women share the same power that runs in the family.

The rest of the cast includes Ong Seong-wu as a detective, Kim Hae-sook as Nam-soon's grandmother and Byun Woo-seok as the antagonist.

The sequel will be helmed by scriptwriter Baek Mi-kyung who worked on the first season, and Work Now, Drink Later director Kim Jung-sik.

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon ended on a happy note with Bong-soon and Min-hyuk (Park Hyung-sik) getting married and having twins, and fans of the show are hoping that the beloved duo will make an appearance in the sequel.

strong woman do bongsoon sequel means…POSSIBLE MINMIN AND BONGBONG MARRIED COUPLE CAMEO? JTBC WE ARE BEGGING 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/g6LBV4itfO — kdrama archive (@kdramarchive) May 27, 2022

K-drama Our Blues cast actress with Down Syndrome

Behind-the-scenes footage of Han Ji-min (left) and Kim Woo-bin (right) with Jung Eun-hye on the set of Our Blues.

PHOTO: tvN

Jung Eun-hye, 32, who is a caricature artist with Down Syndrome, made her acting debut as a character with the same condition in episode 14 of the K-drama Our Blues, available on Netflix.

Eun-hye was revealed as the character Lee Young-hee, the sister of Young-Ok (Han Ji-min).

According to reports, actor Kim Woo-bin and Ji-min spent time with and got close to Eun-hye prior to filming, and they could be seen interacting warmly in the behind-the-scenes footage released by tvN.

PHOTO: tvN

The episode received its second highest viewership rating since it aired on April 9 this year, and the trailer for the next episode is keeping fans on their toes as it shows tension and conflict between the onscreen sisters.

