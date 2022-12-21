Ahsoka first look revealed in new Disney+ 2023 trailer

Today, Disney+ released a video teasing all the streaming content fans can look forward to in 2023. Some of the titles include Peter Pan & Wendy, Loki season 2 and Win or Lose but Star Wars fans would be hyped to see Ahsoka on the slate.

Even though Ahsoka’s release window is still blurry, fans can finally see the Jedi lead her own series after appearing in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and most recently, Tales of the Jedi. an animated series that brought Ahsoka front and centre to explore the character’s origins along with Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and many others.

Ahsoka first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as the teenage apprentice of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker and was brought to live-action by Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian where it was implied that she’s on a search for Ezra Bridger, who was seemingly sucked into a wormhole during his battle with Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars: Rebels.

Though her appearance was too short, this clip marks the first time that footage from the series is made available online. The frame showcases Dawson in character and Ahsoka looked accurate with a very detailed and thought-out costume.

Disney+ premieres Season 1 of Ahsoka in 2023. A specific release date is yet to be announced.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.