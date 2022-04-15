Aileen Tan drops F-bomb in new series, wishes she could 'smoke, drink and swear more'

Being able to swear in a local TV series is unheard of these days.

But for Aileen Tan, starring in a Taiwan production like Twisted Strings meant that she was able to swear onscreen for the first time.

In a virtual interview with AsiaOne on April 7, the veteran actress recalled dropping an F-bomb in a scene with Taiwanese actress Yao Yi-ti (also known as Eleven Yao).

The 55-year-old said: "It was quite exciting since I've not done it before. And honestly, I am looking forward to seeing my own performance.

"I also want to know what the responses from people in Singapore are. I hope they can accept it."

Local Actress Aileen Tan in Twisted Strings.

PHOTO: HBO GO

Twisted Strings follows a series of bizarre deaths in Taiping City over seven episodes. In one of them, Aileen's character strikes up a friendship with Yi-ti's character – a blue-collared worker who longs to be a dancer – under mysterious circumstances.

The drama series also stars Golden Horse-winning actor Lee Kang-sheng, local actor Romeo Tan and Hsueh Shih-ling.

While Aileen shared that it took less than three takes to perfect that scene, what does her co-star Romeo think of her performance?

She said: "He wasn't there [when I swore on camera]. The room was too small, so it was just me and the main character (Yi-ti).

"But if he had seen me, he would have been excited and maybe request, 'Can I also swear for my character?'"

In the same interview, Romeo quipped: "Knowing Aileen, she is quite a spontaneous person. So whatever you throw at her, I think she can execute quite well."

Romero Tan stars as an unknown actor looking to hit big time in Twisted Strings.

PHOTO: HBO GO

Despite starring in only one episode, the pair relished the "rare opportunity" of being in a regional production.

They also had the chance to travel to Taiwan for the shoot, however, Romeo quipped that their 14-day quarantine was longer than their filming duration.

Aileen added: "I was excited to be selected (for the role in Twisted Strings) since I like to watch horror movies of any kind.

"I just feel it's too short of a time [there]... I wish I could swear, smoke and drink more."

Watch Twisted Strings on HBO and HBO GO, with a new episode premiering every Sunday at 9pm. Aileen and Romeo's episode will air on April 17.

ALSO READ: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor

chingshijie@asiaone.com