Alan Tam finally responds to accusations of him sleeping with fan 48 years younger

One month after the scandalous accusations, veteran singer Alan Tam has personally addressed a netizen's claim that he had slept with a 23-year-old fan.

Alan, 71, was spotted in Hong Kong yesterday (Dec 20) and spoke to the media there.

When asked about the photos which the netizen posted online, he replied: "There are a lot of photos of me on the internet, celebrating fans' birthdays, signing autographs and all."

What about the photo that allegedly showed him putting on his pants in a room, reporters probed.

"This is what you think. I personally don't think it is so," Alan said.

Late last month, an anonymous Chinese netizen made a series of Weibo posts alleging that his girlfriend hooked up with a Hong Kong singer who has a good reputation for his artistry and conduct.

In one post, the netizen tagged Alan and chided him for being a player despite having a wife and a mistress. He also posted several photos of a man in a black T-shirt, taken from the back, claiming it was Alan even though the mystery man's face could not be seen.

Right: A photo released by the netizen of the mystery man, which he claims to be Alan Tam. Left: Netizens found a photo that Alan Tam had posted of himself working out. PHOTO: Weibo

While nothing indicates that this mystery man is Alan, netizens made comparisons to a photo that Alan had posted of himself working out in a similar black T-shirt.

His management agency denied the allegations, and the netizen later deleted his posts.

Yesterday, Alan told reporters he cannot discuss more as his legal team in China is looking into the issue. He added he felt bad he didn't handle the matter appropriately when it happened.

He explained he was filming a music programme in China at the time and mobile reception was bad there. He also had to switch off his mobile phone during filming and thus did not address the allegations.

His family, fans and friends were left worried and disappointed as a result.

The scandal has left the people closest to him feeling hurt and confused, Alan added, and he is now determined to spend more time with his family and repair the relationships.

He also said the person who matters the most is his 25-year-old son Howard, whom he has with his mistress Wendy Chu. Alan is also legally married to Sally Yeung since 1981.

