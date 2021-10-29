Alec Baldwin’s daughter receives ‘threatening comments’ after accidental shooting

Ireland Baldwin has received "threatening comments" in the wake of her dad, Alec Baldwin, being involved in an accidental shooting on the set of Rust.

The 26-year-old model thanked a fan for sharing a positive story about the 63-year-old actor because it came as a welcome relief to her after being deluged by hostile and "abhorrent" emails, texts and calls after cinematographer Haylna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured by a firearm on the set of the Western.

Ireland shared a screenshot of a comment from a fan who recalled their experience working for the production company of Alec's 2000 children's movie, Thomas and the Magic Railroad, and told how the 30 Rock star's only rider request was that he "had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting."

The Instagram user added: "That was it. That was the whole rider. I'll always remember that."

Ireland captioned her post: "Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I've been getting... this beautiful comment stands alone.

"I know my dad, you simply don't. I love you, Dad."

Earlier this week, Ireland had vowed to take a social media break following the tragedy.

Alongside an Instagram video of her mum Kim Basinger, Ireland — who turned 26 on Oct 23 — wrote: "It's been a heartbreaking and weird couple of days."

"I'm going to take a little break on here other than some required posts I have to post for work in the upcoming week. Thank you again to everyone who's reached out and wished me a happy birthday. For now, I'll leave you with a video of my mom dancing in a goth bar."

Meanwhile, Ireland also blasted Candance Owens after she criticised her father on social media and claimed the accidental shooting was "poetic justice" after his criticism of Donald Trump.

She fired back: "You are the most disgusting, human, cancerous human being I've ever come across."

"Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed… Shame on you."

She added: "Yup... I'm going to go ahead and take that Instagram break. I am ashamed to breath the same air as this woman."

While Ireland added that people are welcome to their own political beliefs, she urged them to always remain "respectful."

However, she later revealed the pair had then had a "real conversation" as she shared a screenshot of them thanking each other for the chat.

She wrote: "Sometimes having an actual conversation can go a long way... [sic]"