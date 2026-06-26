Alice in Borderland's Nijiro Murakami investigated for severely injuring ex-girlfriend

Japanese actor Nijiro Murakami has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of assault.

The 29-year-old was alleged to have severely injured a woman he was dating and living with four times in his home in Shibuya, Tokyo in 2024.

Japanese media reported today (June 26) that he allegedly grabbed her hair, slammed her head against a window and punched her in the face, causing serious injuries requiring more than a month to heal.

The woman consulted the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department earlier this year, and Nijiro reportedly told them during voluntary questioning: "There's no doubt that I injured her."

Nijiro, whose parents are actor Jun Murakami and singer UA, gained popularity after his role as Chishiya in the hit Japanese thriller series Alice in Borderland. Chishiya is a recurring character in season one and two and has a cameo in season three.

In 2023, Nijiro took an acting hiatus for mental and physical health issues, announcing his absence from the Tokyo Revengers 2's red carpet event and dropping out of the stage play Evangelion Beyond.

He reportedly resumed activities in 2025, with his recent drama being the Singapore-Japanese co-production Lost and Found starring Shawn Thia and Anna Yamada.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com