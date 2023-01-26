Alien franchise back in print with Marvel Comics

Before the Alien franchise gears up for its next on-screen revival, it will first seek a return to the comic book realm with a brand-new run from Marvel.

The Xenomorphs are (chest) bursting back with a new comic series on April 26 – the franchise' annual Alien Day in reference to the moon LV-426 – with the cover already released.

Not much has been revealed about Marvel's Alien comic, but Bloody Disgusting reports that the story will take place on an icy moon, where a group of scientists is conducting research for water conservation.

However, their research soon takes a drastic turn when they discover a long-dormant organism buried within the ice. In true Alien fashion, fans will be treated to the suspenseful wait to see if any or all of the characters can defeat and escape the creature with their lives.

The cult classic sci-fi franchise has had many ups and downs in its on-screen lifetime, starting with the original 1979 film, but this release of a brand-new comic could spell a major shift for the franchise.

It seems to be busy, busy, busy for the franchise with Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) heading a television series already in its pre-production phase, and Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead) directing a new film under the working title Alien: Romulus.

Principal photography for the film is expected to begin in Budapest on Feb 6.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.