Alien will not feature Ripley or any familiar characters other than Xenomorph

The Alien franchise is known for both the design of its iconic sci-fi horror and also for bringing the genre into the public's collective unconscious, so it is no surprise that a TV series for the franchise is in the works.

During FX's TCA winter tour panel, CEO John Landgraf gave some information about the upcoming TV series.

According to Landgraf, "Alien takes place before Ripley. It's the first story that takes place in the Alien franchise on Earth. So, it takes place on our planet. Right near the end of this century we're in - so 70-odd years from now."

PHOTO: FX

This means that none of the characters from the original movie, including Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), will be part of the series. As Landgraf said, "Ripley won't be a part of it or any of the other characters of Alien other than the alien itself."

The Alien series will be written and directed by Noah Hawley (Fargo), and this will be a series that fans of the franchise will keep a lookout for, especially with the setting being different from what they have come to expect from Alien.

"[Hawley has] done a masterful job with Alien as he did with Fargo. There are some big surprises in store for the audience," Landgraf said.

No release date for the series has been announced yet.

ALSO READ: Ridley Scott developing live-action Alien and Blade Runner TV series

This article was first published in Geek Culture.