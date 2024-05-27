All 15 current and former Super Junior and sub-unit members reunite at Ryeowook's wedding

Super Junior's Ryeowook tied the knot with former Tahiti member Ari yesterday (May 26) and all 14 members of his group — past and present — were in attendance in a rare reunion.

Besides existing members Heechul, Shindong, Siwon, Donghae, Leeteuk, Yesung, Eunhyuk and Sungmin, former members Han Geng, Kangin and Kibum as well as Zhou Mi and Henry Lau from the sub-unit Super Junior-M — short for Super Junior-Mandarin — were also present

Videos and photos of the group taken by other attendees went viral on social media, and it appears that Leeteuk was the emcee for the special day, and some of the members performed their iconic 2009 hit song Sorry Sorry.

Other celebrities like Ze:a members and actors Park Hyung-sik and Im Si-wan, TV personality Hong Seok-cheon, singer Bada and Ryeowook's Winter Wanderer musical co-stars — former Wonder Girls member Sunye, Astro's Jinjin, SF9's Inseong and Ren from the disbanded Nu'est — were also seen at the ceremony.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7bn37MxO4R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Ryeowook confirmed that he was dating Ari in 2020 after the media reported of their relationship.

He announced their plans to marry on March 29 this year.

[[nid:685336]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.