Surprise! Marriage and break-up announcements in showbiz over Easter weekend

While we were all enjoying the Good Friday and Easter break, the entertainment scene was buzzing with relationship news.

From marriage to break-up announcements, here's a recap of what happened in showbiz over the long weekend.

Super Junior's Ryeowook announces marriage

Super Junior's Ryeowook took to Instagram on March 29 to announce that he will be marrying his girlfriend Ari.

Addressing his fans, the 36-year-old boy group member wrote: "As all of you know, there is someone I have been seeing. Over the time we spent together, I naturally developed a desire to form a family with her. The decision was not made hastily."

He added that the wedding will be held in late May.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5FRCrOJTeu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

In 2020, Ryeowook confirmed that he was dating 29-year-old Ari, a former member of the girl group Tahiti, after media reports of their relationship.

Yuki Yamada ties the knot

Japanese actor Yuki Yamada surprised fans by revealing that he has married his girlfriend, former J-pop idol Nishino Nanase on March 31.

The couple made their announcement on their individual social media accounts, posting the same joint letter: "We are happy to announce that we have tied the knot. We are still in the process of learning about life."

They added that they share the same hobbies like playing games, watching movies, travelling and interacting with animals.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5K30RYvPar/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Yuki, 33, confirmed his relationship with Nishino, 29, in July last year after publications reported that they were living together.

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol break up

South Korean actors Han So-hee, 29, and Ryu Jun-yeol, 37, have broken up two weeks after their romance went public.

So-hee's agency 9ato Entertainment told Edaily that the two found their roles as actors to be "more important".

"They promised to no longer be emotionally exhausted with their personal life. So-hee gave herself and the public a difficult time due to her personal emotions. Her method of communication was incorrect. She will accept any criticism."

They added that they were "greatly responsible" for not looking after So-hee as her agency.

Jun-yeol's agency C-JeS Studio also confirmed the breakup to the media.

Rumours of So-hee and Jun-yeol's relationship started on March 15 after the two were seen together in Hawaii.

After initially denying the rumours, So-hee admitted to dating Jun-yeol the next day. C-JeS Studio confirmed their relationship later on.

So-hee faced harsh criticism from netizens as they accused her of being the third party in Jun-yeol's seven-year relationship with actress and Girls' Day member Hyeri.

So-hee refuted the rumours and stated that she met Jun-yeol after he and Hyeri had gone their separate ways.

Wang Xiaofei is engaged

On March 28, Taiwanese singer-actress Barbie Hsu's ex-husband Wang Xiaofei shared that he has proposed to his girlfriend Mandy.

The 42-year-old Chinese entrepreneur posted a photo of Mandy, a Taiwanese influencer, wearing a diamond ring and added that she said yes.

"I still love Taiwan but I love Mandy even more. Thank you all for your blessings!" he wrote.

Since their divorce in 2021, Xiaofei and Barbie have been at each other's throats.

Recently, Barbie accused Xiaofei of adultery and violence, which led to Xiaofei visiting her home and threatening to report her to the police for alleged drug abuse.

[[nid:677130]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.