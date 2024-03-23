Wang Xiaofei visits ex-wife Barbie Hsu's home, threatens to report her to police for drug abuse

More than two years after their divorce, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu and Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei are still at each other's throats.

Xiaofei, who is in Taipei to file a lawsuit against Barbie, attempted to visit her home on Friday (March 22).

According to media reports, the 42-year-old told the security guards at her luxury residence that he wanted to see their children.

He also shouted: "I want to settle a score with Barbie Hsu".

Security guards did not allow Xiaofei to enter the property and called the police. He left after officers arrived at the scene.

Hours later, he appeared outside a police station, telling the media that he had gone to the police to lodge a report on Barbie abusing drugs.

Xiaofei said that the drugs his ex-wife allegedly took would cause hallucinations, and hence leave a negative impact on their two kids.

"I, Wang Xiaofei, want to show you know what this person is like behind the screen," he added.

But he later left the police station without lodging a report.

Responding to Xiaofei's accusation, Barbie's lawyer said that the actress did not test positive in drug tests.

"False accusations against my client will be dealt with, in accordance with the law," the lawyer added.

