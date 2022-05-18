All hail Mighty Thor and King Valkyrie in new Thor: Love and Thunder photo

Live fast, die young, bad girls do it well. A new promotional image from Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder features Tessa Thompson's King Valkyrie and Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor together.

Released on Twitter, the image sees the two women sitting in what looks like the Council of the Gods. Both King Valkyrie and Mighty Thor are armoured up and have a very serious look on their faces.

The first look image also sees actress Akosia Sabet sitting on a throne in front of Thompson and Portman. Although it is yet to be confirmed, Sabet's costume suggests that the actress will be playing Bast, a Psychopomp goddess worshipped in Wakanda and Ancient Egypt.

PHOTO: Twitter/DiscussingFilm

Valkyrie first made her appearance in Thor: Ragnarok before taking on the title as New Asgard's King at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Jane Foster made her debut as Thor's love interest in Thor and Thor: The Dark World before the two broke up and she was never seen again.

Whilst both characters have been pretty important in Thor's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, they have never met each other…until now.

With Jane set up to be Mighty Thor in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie, it is likely we will see her work closely with King Valkyrie to keep New Asgard safe whilst Thor quits his superhero days and embarks on a self-searching journey and space adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

PHOTO: Marvel Entertainment

The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder hit the internet about a month ago and created a lot of hype around the movie.

Featuring plenty of action, wild visual effects and Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O'Mine playing in the background, it took fans by surprise with the surprise reveal of Jane's return as Mighty Thor wielding a reforged Mjolnir.

Marvel Studios then released a solo poster and an unmasked first look of the new hero soon after.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the first time that a superhero's MCU journey has encompassed four solo movies. With the movie soon to be released on July 7, 2022, fans can only expect more promotional images and videos to come.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.