First look at Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor (unmasked) in Thor: Love and Thunder

After Marvel fans went wild over the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder last month, here comes the slow drip of teases until the movie releases on July 7, 2022. Today, we have Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi sharing with Empire the reason why they wrote Jane Foster into the story.

Before we start, don't expect any storyline reveal, so no spoilers here.

Jane Foster as the wielder of Thor's hammer was first explored in Jason Aaron's comics The Mighty Thor in 2015. According to Waititi, "I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of The Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story. I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?'"

Sounds a lot like what happens in businesses these days — just wake up one day, roll the dice and decide hey, let's do NFTs because we know our audience just hates that thing. Anyway, we digress.

"You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure," Waititi added.

Okay. So far, we get that Jane Foster is back in the movie as the Mighty Thor cause someone thought that would be interesting. And…that's it. Oh, and possibly just to mess with fan-favourite Thor.

"It's been about eight years. She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindf*** for Thor," Waititi said.

And that's it for today's teaser. Oh yeah, don't forget Empire's exclusive image of Thor and Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, Christian Bale as Gorr, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and director Taika Waititi as Korg.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are also back with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. Russell Crowe and Matt Damon are also reportedly joining the movie in undisclosed roles.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out in theatres on July 7, 2022.

