Thor: Love and Thunder trailer reveals reforged Mjolnir and jacked-up Jane Foster

Just as the world gears up for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios decides to surprise fans with the first trailer release of its next big movie - Thor: Love and Thunder.

Released on Monday night, the new trailer sees Thor giving up his superhero-ing days and on a journey to self-discovery. We see him hang out with a bunch of A-holes (the Guardians of the Galaxy), we see New Asgard prosper under new leadership and oh, a super jacked up Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir, which by the way, is completely reforged!

Whilst plot synopsis is still kept under wraps, the trailer suggests that the movie will be a whole lot of fun and already promises a much more adventurous journey as compared to Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

Unsurprisingly, Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor and Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Valkyrie. Most excitingly, Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster and Christian Bale makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Gorr (although we don't quite see him explicitly in the teaser).

Director Taika Waititi continues to play Korg and the Guardians of the Galaxy are also back with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. Russell Crowe and Matt Damon are also reportedly joining the movie in undisclosed roles.

The only Thor regular missing in the trailer is the God of Mischief Loki, who according to actor Tom Hiddleston, won't be returning for the hero's fourth movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the first time that a superhero's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) journey has encompassed four solo movies. With the movie soon to be released on July 7, 2022, fans can only expect more teasers, trailers and posters to come.