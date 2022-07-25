For All Mankind season 4 is coming to Apple TV+

Critically acclaimed space drama series For All Mankind has been renewed for a fourth season on Apple TV+.

The series is set to begin production on the new season of the alternate reality series next month. The news was announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring series stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt and Edi Gathegi, along with executive producers Moore, Nedivi, Wolpert, and Maril Davis.

The series is set in an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the centre of extraordinary events in an alternate history timeline, where the USSR beats the US to the moon.

Season 3 debuted recently on June 10, taking viewers to the early 90s with a high-octane race to a new frontier. The Red Planet is a new destination in the space race, not just for the US and the Soviet Union, but an unexpected new player on the scene.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert.

