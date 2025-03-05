After allegedly dodging military service, Darren Wang now under investigation for attempted murder of taxi driver

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang was questioned by prosecutors yesterday (March 4) for allegedly orchestrating an attack on a taxi driver, causing the latter serious injuries.

According to Taiwanese reports, the police have recommended charges of attempted murder.

This comes two weeks after the 33-year-old, known for his performance in Taiwanese movie Our Times, was investigated for allegedly forging his medical histories to evade military service. The assault was brought to light when prosecutors were examining his mobile phone.

According to reports, Darren had called for a taxi via ride-hailing platform Uber last April and was allegedly not satisfied with the quality of the vehicle — a Tesla — and the driver's service as he believed the latter had taken a longer route.

Darren had also allegedly left his keys in the car after the ride and when he couldn't open the door to retrieve it, he hit the windows forcefully, which resulted in a quarrel between him and the driver.

Later, he complained to his friend, a man named Yu Hsiang-min, whose family operates a vehicle import business.

One of them allegedly had connections to the triad, and they allegedly instigated an attack on the driver, who was severely beaten. Darren was reportedly in possession of the assault video, which he forwarded to his friends.

Yesterday morning, when Taipei police went to his home, he was reportedly surprised and said: "Didn't you come here before?" and kept asking them about the purpose of their visit.

When they told him he was suspected of attempting murder, he allegedly fell into a daze.

Darren, who is scheduled for military enlistment on March 13, was released on NT$5 million (S$204,000) bail while Yu is detained and denied access to visitors.

As Darren left the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office today, reporters crowded around him asking for comment. He placed his hands together, telling them to be careful before getting into a black van.

[[nid:715292]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com