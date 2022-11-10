Aloysius Pang’s final film The Antique Shop gets Dec 1 release date

Horror movie The Antique Shop finally has a Singapore release date, and fans can watch Aloysius Pang’s final project on the big screen starting next month.

Last week, Shaw Theatres announced the release date of Dec 1 on their Instagram.

The Thai-Singapore movie was made in collaboration with actor-host Dasmond Koh’s celebrity management agency NoonTalk Media, and also features Damien Teo and Singapore-based Chinese actor Xu Bin.

In a January interview, Dasmond shared that Aloysius had filmed parts of the movie before he left for his overseas reservist training in 2019, with a plan to resume filming after his return.

Tragically, the young actor died after sustaining serious injuries in New Zealand, and the film had to be split into three parts as a result. Production was also delayed due to the pandemic, and could only resume this year.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Aloysius appears in the second part, titled Half Second, as a Singaporean tourist who wakes up to find himself imprisoned, and has to face a scary beast in the jail cell with him.

The decision to release the film in December as opposed to January — which would mark the fourth anniversary of Aloysius’ death — is to avoid the Chinese New Year period, according to Dasmond.

“I didn’t want to cause any sadness at that time,” the 50-year-old said.

The Antique Shop was previously released in Thailand on June 2, with local host Quan Yi Fong attending the red carpet premiere with Xu Bin, Dasmond and Aloysius’ older brother Kenny Pang.

Yi Fong, 48, apologised for “suddenly breaking down in tears” during the film.

“It's been three years but it feels like you're still here. The 'you' onscreen is so familiar, so serious, so near, yet so far,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The Antique Shop also stars K-pop idol Bae Jin-young from the boy band CIX, Indonesian actor Rio Dewanto and Thai actors Phiravich Attachitsataporn and Chayapak Tunprayoon.

ALSO READ: '8:24:24am' — Jayley Woo posts enigmatic Instagram post to remember late boyfriend Aloysius Pang



drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.