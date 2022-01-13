Aloysius Pang's posthumous movie continues production in Thailand after 2 years

Jan 23 marks the third anniversary of Aloysius Pang's death and he is set to make a posthumous return to the silver screen.

Veteran host Dasmond Koh, who was Aloysius' mentor, told Lianhe Zaobao in a recent interview that the production of a film starring the late actor has resumed in Thailand, with local actors Xu Bin and Damien Teo currently filming there.

Dasmond, who also founded the artiste management agency NoonTalk Media, said: "Before Aloysius died, he had gone to Thailand to film parts of the movie.

"The original plan was, after his reservist training in New Zealand, he would return to Singapore to work on a drama series and then head back to Thailand to complete the movie shoot."

Aloysius died in January 2019 after a serious injury during a live-firing exercise in New Zealand. He was 28.

Production of the multi-language film was put on hold for two years, but Dasmond now wants to see it through to "realise Aloysius' dream".

But what do we know about the film so far?

Although the title of the film hasn't been revealed, it is headed by a Thai director and is supported by NoonTalk.

Dasmond didn't elaborate on how the film will deal with Aloysius' absence, since the plot is about his character encountering the supernatural.

Also starring in the movie is K-pop idol singer Bae Jin-young.

The film is slated to be released in theatres in the first half of 2022, which will coincide with the 10th anniversary of Aloysius' film debut Timeless Love.

ALSO READ: Local stars pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang on what would have been his 31st birthday

chingshijie@asiaone.com