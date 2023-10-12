'I always learnt things slower than others': Dennis Chew celebrates receiving first scholarship at 50

It's never too late to return to school, and Dennis Chew has been a poster child for lifelong education in recent times.

The radio DJ and host has been pursuing a Diploma in Chinese Media & Communication at Ngee Ann Polytechnic since 2022, and took to Instagram today (Oct 12) to share that he has received a scholarship for it.

"This is my first scholarship in life," he wrote. "It's truly the best gift for turning 50."

He added that he "never expected" he would receive one for the first time at his age.

He continued: "I'm not smart and I've always learnt things slower than others. Fortunately, I work hard, am not ashamed to ask questions and am very persistent."

The photos accompanying his caption show Dennis receiving the Pei Hwa Foundation Elite Scholarship from the Kongzi Culture Fund dated Oct 11.

Dennis continued that he found out about the scholarship when he received a text message from his teacher, asking him to call the latter back.

"Turns out I was being awarded by the Nanyang Confucian Association for my academic performance," he wrote. "They awarded me a scholarship, I have so many feelings."

Denis continued: "Every day is exciting in my education journey. There are actually many procedures to the things I thought I knew. I treated the things that I had never come across as new things to learn, and I realised it's actually so satisfying to learn them."

He thanked his teachers for their patience and work bosses for the opportunity to further his education and "rediscover" himself. He also gave a shout out to his classmates, many of whom call him their "dad".

He urged people who were determined to pursue something to "go for it" and not let their age "hinder" their passions.

"Today, I can stand on this stage and receive this scholarship, and I believe all of you can achieve your dreams too!" he added.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CySZ2g4L83k/[/embed]

drimac@asiaone.com

