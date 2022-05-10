'Their parents are younger than me': Dennis Chew on classmates, poly life and taking pay cut

Since winning the All-Time Favourite Artiste honour at Star Awards last month, actor-DJ Dennis Chew has been busy pursuing his diploma at Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

So, how have the first few weeks of school been for the 48-year-old?

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News last Sunday (May 8), he pointed out the significant age gap between him and his classmates.

"My classmates are about 17 to 22 years old, their parents are younger than me!" he said.

Dennis also shared an amusing exchange he had with the school director, who told him that his classmates sleep very 'early'.

"I mistakenly replied, 'I also sleep at 10pm every night and wake up at 4.30am the next day'. The director then told me, 'Your classmates sleep at 4.30am.'"

Despite the generation gap, one of his schoolmates told him they would not treat him differently, which left him very touched.

Dennis' celebrity status doesn't seem to excite them as well.

"They don't gossip [about local celebs], they mostly watch dramas from China or South Korea. They only watch local dramas selectively," he revealed.

In a separate interview with The Urban Wire, Dennis was asked which celeb friend he would like to bring to Ngee Ann to study with him.

"Carrie Wong," he responded almost immediately, chuckling.

Schedule-wise, Dennis has classes every weekday except Tuesdays, typically from 8am to 6pm. On days that he has morning classes, he's also required to stay on in school for group discussions.

Dennis added: "I have to plan my time every day, and allocate enough time for work and school. But because of that, I have less time to shop. I had to bring my mum home immediately after our Mother's Day meal because I had to finish my homework!"

Despite having to make some sacrifices in his career, which included a pay cut, giving up two variety shows and the opportunity to act in a movie, he assured reporters that he's doing okay financially.

"I dared to make this decision because I checked my bank account beforehand!" he joked.

He added that he's grateful he still has a job.

"Mediacorp is still willing to keep me under these circumstances, so I can continue working at the radio station, I'm really grateful."

