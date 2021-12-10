Amandla Stenberg cast as lead in Star Wars: The Acolyte Disney+ series

Disney+ has so many Star Wars shows in its pipeline that they pretty much form their own cosmos at this point. From the animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions to the prequel series Star Wars Rogue One, there is truly a piece of Star Wars for anyone.

For those who crave something darker and grittier, The Acolyte, written and executive produced by Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller series that presents the world of Star Wars set in a time period that most fans don't know much about. Namely, it is set during the end of The High Republic era.

The upcoming series has cast Amandla Stenberg, known for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games, to play its lead character. Stenberg also received critical acclaim for her lead role in The Hate U Give, and also appeared in Universal's 2021 adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

Information about The Acolyte is scarce, but as a project set in the Star Wars universe, it is definitely still something that fans are excited to find out more about.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.