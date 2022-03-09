Amazon Prime eyeing God of War TV series from The Expanse producers

God of War is one of the most celebrated game franchises for the PlayStation consoles, with the latest 2018 title for the PlayStation 4 being critically acclaimed for its heartwrenching narrative and breathtaking gameplay.

Now, according to a report by Deadline, it seems like there is a live-action God of War TV series in the works for Amazon Prime Video.

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, creators and executive producers of The Expanse, and Rafe Judkins, showrunner and executive producer of The Wheel of Time, could be involved in this project.

God of War: Ragnarok. PHOTO: Geek Culture

This is yet another project that's tapping into the trend of video game IPs being adapted into TV series, with Halo, Twisted Metal, Cuphead, and more for fans of various series to catch.

The God of War games are based on Greek mythology, with the many characters being gods from the Greek pantheon, such as Zeus and Ares. Kratos, the protagonist of the games, is himself a character in Greek mythology. Fittingly, he is the divine personification of strength itself.

READ ALSO: First look at Amazon's The Lord of the Rings reveals full characters in epic prequel

Details surrounding the Amazon Prime Video TV series are scarce, but for now, fans can look forward to the next game in the franchise, God of War: Ragnarok for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which is also yet to get an official release date.

Check out some of the best shows on Prime Video to watch in 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.