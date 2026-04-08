Amy Yip's durian-themed hotel to open in Penang in 2027: 'I hope to make it 5 stars'

Amy Yip will be opening her durian-themed hotel in Penang, Malaysia, in 2027, more than a year after she first announced it.

The 59-year-old Hong Kong former actress told HK01 in a report published on April 2: "I'm very happy. Operating a hotel is a long-term endeavour that requires a lot of time and learning...

"We initially have plans to open the hotel this year, but we want to make it better and improve on the design. I hope to make it five stars."

Best known for her voluptuous figure and explicit Hong Kong films in the late 1980s and early 1990s, she had shared about the hotel in December 2024, when she was in Singapore for Jack Neo's walking group Pa Pa Zao.

Amy, also the owner of Penang boutique hotel The Leith, shared then that the 66-year-old local director is the durian-themed hotel's creative director and the concept is her attempt to pay tribute to Malaysia tourism and durian culture.

Jack said then that he aimed to incorporate elements from his comedy movie The King of Musang King (2023) into the hotel's aesthetics.

"Durian is not just a fruit, but a symbol of the memories and emotions shared between the people of Singapore and Malaysia. I hope to convey this deep emotional heritage to visitors from all over the world through this durian-themed hotel," he shared.

The hotel, which is reportedly located at the former Towne House Hotel, is said to include features of a durian, including the unique shape of the fruit as the exterior walls and interior lightings.

Visitors will be able to dine at the durian restaurant which serves a variety of creative dishes, including hotpot, coffee and ice cream, as well as participate in immersive experiences including durian cultural exhibitions and farm visits.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com