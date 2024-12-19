Amy Yip invests in Malaysia's 1st durian-themed hotel with Jack Neo as creative director

Durian lovers will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a holiday surrounded by the king of fruits in a hotel invested by Hong Kong actress Amy Yip and with local director Jack Neo as creative director.

The durian-themed hotel, located in Penang and said to be the first in Southeast Asia, aims to integrate the cultural characteristics of Singapore and Malaysia into its structure, according to a report by 8World yesterday (Dec 18).

Amy, who was in Singapore last weekend for Jack's walking group Pa Pa Zou, said it is her attempt to pay tribute to Malaysia tourism.

The 58-year-old shared: "Durian is always a delicacy that I look forward to eating every time I visit Malaysia. To be part of this project is my way of showing my love and support to durian culture."

Jack aims to incorporate elements from his comedy movie The King of Musang King (2023) into the hotel's aesthetics.

The 64-year-old said: "Durian is not just a fruit, but a symbol of the memories and emotions shared between the people of Singapore and Malaysia. I hope to convey this deep emotional heritage to visitors from all over the world through this durian-themed hotel."

The hotel is said to incorporate features of a durian, including the unique shape of the fruit as the exterior walls and interior lighting with durian elements.

Visitors will be able to dine at the exclusive durian restaurant which serves a variety of creative dishes, including durian hotpot, coffee and ice cream.

The hotel will also be providing immersive experiences including durian cultural exhibitions and durian farm visits.

Details on when the hotel will begin operations are currently unavailable.

