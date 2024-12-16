'It would be free publicity for them': Amy Yip won't ask for royalties from businesses selling meat buns named after her

While dim sum businesses in Singapore and Malaysia profit from selling the Amy Yip Big Pau, named after the voluptuous Hong Kong actress, she did not actually make money from it.

"Many people misunderstood that I was using my breasts to sell big buns," the 58-year-old told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published last Friday (Dec 13).

"People created this talking point after I filmed Queen of Underworld (1991), where the plot begins with my character Wang Xia selling big buns at the restaurant."

When asked if she would consider asking for compensation from the businesses using her name, she said: "I won't file lawsuits or ask for royalties, because it would be free publicity for them, forget it!"

Amy, who was in Singapore as a special guest for local director Jack Neo's walking group Pa Pa Zou on Dec 15, also confessed that she has never eaten the eponymous bun before, because she doesn't eat meat and adopts a diet of only fish and seafood.

After almost 30 years away from the entertainment industry, Amy made her return to the limelight in recent years. She was known for appearing in Hong Kong Category 3 films in the late 1980s and 1990s, and was last seen in the Hong Kong movie Underground Judgement (1994) before leaving showbiz in 1997.

'Being single is not bad'

She was with her surgeon boyfriend since 1992 before the latter died of a heart attack in 2018 while on a flight to the United States.

While she doesn't rule out the possibility of finding love again, Amy shared that she is content with being single for now.

"Actually, I feel that being single is not bad. I am very comfortable living alone in Hong Kong and have my own private space… If fate allows my heart to be moved again and fall in love once more, I would be happy too," she said, adding that she appreciates a partner who is good-looking, chivalrous and cherishes her.

Despite being out of the spotlight all these years, Amy continues to maintain her figure by exercising regularly, eating a light diet, not smoking or drinking and going to bed early.

Her curvaceous figure has always been a topic of discussion among fans and according to a South China Morning Post article in 2023, her popularity was credited to her "36-inch bust".

When asked about her real measurements, she said coyly: "Actually, I am not sure either, because we don't know how to take measurements… The clothes I wear are usually the biggest size for children. When I buy bikinis, I have to purchase two sets: a medium size for the top and a small size for the bottom, that's funny right?"

