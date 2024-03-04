Hong Kong ex-bombshell Amy Yip returning with movie in 2024: 'The role isn't just about being sexy'

After almost 30 years of being away from the entertainment industry, 1980s sex symbol Amy Yip is planning to return to the silver screen in 2024.

Speaking in a Hong Kong radio interview recently, the 57-year-old shared that director Philip Chan commented she had maintained well over the years and asked if she had thought about returning to acting.

Amy said: "At first, I told him I had no intentions of doing that… But after that, a lot of friends told me, 'You have kept yourself so well, you should consider it.' When I pondered about it, I really thought that I should have a plan."

"I realised I am still addicted to acting. I am really happy about it because I still like acting very much," she added.

Amy, who is best known for her voluptuous figure and for appearing in Hong Kong Category 3 films in the late 1980s and 1990s, was last seen in the Hong Kong movie Underground Judgement (1994) and left showbiz in 1997.

In recent years, she has made more public appearances, such as in an event last March and at the Hong Kong Motion Picture Industry Association 44th anniversary gala dinner last August.

Amy told the radio host that in her career, she also acted in comedy and action films, such as Queen of the Underworld (1991) and To Be Number One (1991) because she likes these genres.

Sharing that she is returning with a movie this year, she said: "It's definitely not the path that I took previously. I want to have a breakthrough, with options to expand my creativity in acting… The role isn't just about being sexy."

Amy also revealed more details of her 26-year relationship with her surgeon boyfriend, who died of a heart attack in 2018 while on a flight to the United States.

She revealed that they broke up once after she found that he bugged their phone at home.

"I think he was too worried around me! In the fifth year of our relationship, I found that he installed a microphone in the home telephone. How do we continue our relationship like this? After we broke up, he begged for my forgiveness and to get back together.

"We gave each other personal space from then on and got along very well," Amy said.

She also shared that although they were together for many years, she had never requested for marriage or for her boyfriend, who had a son from a previous marriage, to write a will.

Amy said: "Many women may not be able to withstand it, but it didn't matter to me. When a man divorces, he already has to give half of his assets to his ex-wife. [My boyfriend] should also leave his medical clinic to his son. We were not married and I think maybe he felt he owed his son something because of me."

Speaking about his death, Amy wept during the interview as she recounted how shocked she felt when she first heard the news.

"I was strong at first… but when my boyfriend's relatives were leaving my house [after delivering the news]… I held onto them and cried! I really couldn't bear it; no matter how strong a woman is, we were together for 26 years," she said in tears.

She shared that she was able to pull through the difficult period with support and kindness from friends.

"What I am most happy about is, now that I'm starting things afresh, all my friends are treating me well and everyone said that I also treat people nicely, which made me understand that as long as we are kind to others, god will definitely reward you," Amy said.

