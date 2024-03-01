Edmund Chen ready to return to acting after 20-year hiatus as daughter Yixin wants 'some space'

Over 30 years ago, when ex-Mediacorp actor Edmund Chen and his veteran actress wife Xiang Yun had their first child Chen Xi, they were both at the peak of their careers.

As they were both busy then, they did not have much time to accompany Chen Xi and felt guilty about it.

So when Xiang Yun became pregnant with their daughter Yixin in 2000, they decided that one of them had to leave the entertainment industry to focus on their family.

"Xiang Yun was really popular at the time and it would be a pity to leave, so I decided to leave the entertainment industry instead," the 63-year-old shared with 8world in a report published yesterday (Feb 29).

Edmund also said he didn't have a plan when he left then.

After struggling for eight months, which included starting his own business and working in sales and marketing, he embarked on a career to showcase his artistic talents and has since achieved good results in painting, designing and creative writing.

Edmund has published 14 books, including children books Dino Rulez and Little Otters To The Rescue! which were selected by the National Art Council for its annual catalogue in 2012.

In 2019, he also wrote and illustrated the picture book My Little Red Dot — Making Our Home A Better Place, which aimed to teach preschoolers Total Defence concepts.

Despite not appearing on screen, Edmund continued working behind-the-scenes and served as producer and director for the short film Echoing Love (2011), which won the Special Achievement award at the 2011 Singapore International Film Festival.

He was also invited to be a judge for the Golden Bell Awards.

After years of being away from the screen, Edmund said he is ready to make his comeback, in acting or behind-the-scenes, as his children have grown up.

Chen Xi, 32, is now pursuing a master's degree in art and cultural management in King's College London after trying out acting for a few years, while Yixin, 23, is developing her career as an actress.

Edmund shared with 8world: "Yixin has really grown up in the past few years. She would say, 'Dad, can you give me some space?' At first, I was a little disappointed.

"It's hard to imagine how I would pass my time without accompanying her, because I have no other activities. I have devoted all my time to her over the years."

When asked if he is willing to show his well-maintained figure to the audience, he admitted he is "quite shy" about posing shirtless.

However, if it is required and logical for the plot, he doesn't mind doing it.

"But I have to get permission from Xiang Yun and Yixin first. I know Chen Xi definitely wouldn't object to it!" Edmund said.

