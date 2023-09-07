Family tree paintings, handwritten letters: Chen Xi departs for the UK to study surrounded by family and friends at airport

In April, local actor Chen Xi told AsiaOne that he was headed to London to pursue a master's degree, and the time for farewell has finally come.

On Tuesday (Sept 5), the family — including mum, veteran local actress Xiang Yun, dad, former actor Edmund Chen and sister, actress Chen Yixin — gathered at Changi Airport alongside Chen Xi's friends to send him off.

Yixin, 23, shared photos on her Instagram Story of seven family members wearing matching rings that Chen Xi, 32, had designed with their family crest and five letters he had handwritten for his family members.

Chen Xi also shared his parting gifts in an Instagram post, including a pair of paintings he had done for his parents, "signifying the enduring strength of teamwork within a family".

The paintings symbolise their family tree in two halves.

"Baby, you are really awesome, mum loves you," Xiang Yun, 61, commented on his post.

Yixin wrote in two comments: "Proud of you, korkor (older brother)" and "I love you soooooo much".

Edmund, 62, commented with a string of red heart emojis.

"Good luck, senpai (senior)," wrote actress Jayley Woo.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw2NCgpNYUE/[/embed]

Another Story by Yixin shows her and Chen Xi with their "Xibling xinergy", playing on both their names beginning with X, with Yixin squeezing her older brother's chin, poking his cheek and the siblings hugging.

In a selfie taken by Edmund, a group of 11 can be seen surrounding Chen Xi at the airport.

Alongside his family, a group of three "brothers from Army days" had also shown up to send Chen Xi off, and so had singer-actor Gavin Teo, Yixin's boyfriend.

"Wish you nothing but the best in everything you do," he shared on his Instagram Story. "Please take care in the UK!"

