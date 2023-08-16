'The tuition fee alone is already $48,000': Chen Xi to study in London in September

After putting his plans to study abroad on the back-burner due to Covid-19, local actor Chen Xi will finally be heading to London on Sept 2.

The 32-year-old revealed in a recent interview with 8World that he was admitted to King's College London in 2019, but decided to postpone his plans of studying there as the pandemic had just broken out.

He took the university's entrance exams again this year and was admitted.

It was previously reported that Chen Xi will be taking a year-long master's degree in arts and cultural management.

The decision was not a cheap one to make, as Chen Xi told 8World: "The tuition fee alone is already 28,000 pounds (S$48,000)."

He added that he has not found accommodation in the UK and will be staying in an Airbnb temporarily as it is difficult for postgraduate students to secure priority accommodation in school dormitories.

'Spread your wings'

According to Chen Xi, his parents, local actors Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun have "mixed feelings" about his upcoming studies.

"They really want me to see the UK, but we're a very close family so while it's exciting, we'll miss each other," explained Chen Xi.

[[nid:626060]]

The separation will be hard to bear especially since Chen Xi eats with them almost every day.

It seems like Chen Xi has prioritised spending time with his family as he went on a trip to Taiwan with Edmund in May too.

"I'm worried that he won't take care of himself," said Xiang Yun, adding that she will be visiting Chen Xi in the UK in December.

Though mother and son went through some rough times in the past, their affection for each other now can be felt.

Sending Chen Xi her well-wishes, Xiang Yun said: "Spread your wings and fly high, at this important stage of life, I wish you complete success."

syarifahsn@asiaone.com