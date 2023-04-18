'I couldn't get the results I desired': Xiang Yun's son Chen Xi 'slightly disappointed' with what he achieved in Mediacorp

Life isn't all smooth-sailing for Chen Xi, even if his parents Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen are veterans in the local entertainment industry.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Monday (April 17), Chen Xi admitted that his showbiz career has been rather lacklustre.

"I was slightly disappointed in myself because I couldn't get the results I desired," the 31-year-old shared, adding that there was a level of recognition that he couldn't achieve, both from fans and himself.

"But obviously, you know, some things can't be controlled. If I ask myself if I've done my best, yes, I've done my best.

"Have I done my best with the cards dealt to me? Yes, I've done my best — without compromising certain bits of myself… that I strongly believe in."

Chen Xi was nominated for Star Award's Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste in 2021 and 2023, and although he's had some success with dramas like My One in a Million (2019), Reunion (2020) and Nightwatchers (2021), he's still not quite as accomplished as other second-generation actors here.

Now, it seems Chen Xi will be distancing himself from acting for a while.

While receiving her Evergreen Artiste award at Star Awards earlier this month, Xiang Yun, 61, said: "This year, this award is very special because I'm dedicating it to my son.

"This will be Chen Xi's last year with Mediacorp. He'll be going abroad to fulfil his dreams, so I want to use this award as a means of encouraging him."

Chen Xi will be going to King's College London for a year-long master's degree in arts and cultural management sometime this September, although dates aren't finalised yet.

However, he won't be bidding farewell to showbiz just yet.

What's stopping him from making a breakthrough in the entertainment industry though? Chen Xi shared a phrase in Mandarin, explaining: "It could be my skills, it could be timing, it could be the opportunities."

At the moment, he's focusing on the opportunity to study abroad, but Chen Xi is "not denying the possibility of a comeback" to showbiz.

Making the decision to study abroad

This decision to study overseas isn't one that was made on a whim, Chen Xi also said.

"The idea of going overseas for studies has been there since 2019! But Covid-19 happened, so it was pushed back and I figured that maybe I should just work."

So, he put the plan on the back burner.

The passion to further his studies was reignited when Chen Xi and family recently travelled to Europe, Japan and New Zealand.

He said: "I've always had an interest in the arts — yes, showbiz is what I love to do also, but the arts, history, creativity and culture are things that I love… if I had the chance to take my master's degree I would, and in fact, it was something I always wanted to do after I graduated from NTU."

With this turning point in his life and career, Chen Xi hopes there will be "new beginnings" for him as he pursues new knowledge and continues to practice his arts.

"On an individual level, I've been living a very routine life… breaking the norm and being in a new environment with four seasons might eventually shift my perspective.

"And I feel that living here can be a constant grind — it's a good thing, but sometimes we do need a breather."

ALSO READ: Tasha Low admits she 'got very scared' while acting with idol Rui En

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.