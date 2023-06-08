'Let us embrace a future full of more happiness': Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen celebrate 34th wedding anniversary

They started dating on set and registered their marriage reportedly after less than two months of dating. Thirty-four years later, they are still going strong.

Local celebrity couple Xiang Yun, 61, and Edmund Chen, 62, took to Instagram yesterday to post photos of their 34th wedding anniversary celebration, accompanied with touching captions.

"Amber is a special gemstone that not only possesses its own beauty but also symbolises the exploration and curiosity of a distant past. Let us embrace a future full of more happiness through our 34 years of amber marriage," wrote Edmund.

"Last night was incredibly heartwarming as we dined with our family and old friends. The beautiful ambiance, delicious cuisine, warm friendship, beloved family, and heartfelt blessings created a perfect picture of our 34th anniversary celebration on June 6."

Besides their children, actors Chen Xi and Yixin, the couple also had a few family members, friends and Yixin's boyfriend, actor Gavin Teo, to join in the occasion.

" It was such a lovely time," commented Chen Xi on Edmund's posts with heart-eye emojis.

Xiang Yun mentioned that her siblings had also come at short notice to "give a surprise" and thanked them.

She also thanked restaurant owners Dennes and Danial, adding that she would have "stopped celebrating her wedding anniversary long ago" if it wasn't for their kindness.

Local celebrities such as Chen Xiuhuan, Ben Yeo and more congratulated the couple on their Instagram posts.

"Blessed anniversary," commented actress Priscelia Chan, adding balloon and cake emojis.

Xiang Yun and Edmund started dating on the set of Mediacorp series Patrol in 1989 and registered their marriage soon after to apply for a flat.

However, before the wedding was held, the couple was forced to reveal their marriage.

"After we got our date from the Registry of Marriages, the reporters were waiting for us outside," said Xiang Yun on an episode of actress Rebecca Lim's show With Love, Becks last year.

"You were the OG icon of whirlwind romances," Rebecca noted.

