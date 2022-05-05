Kim Cattrall insists she was 'never asked' to join Sex and the City sequel

Kim Cattrall insisted she was "never asked" to be involved with And Just Like That.

The 65-year-old actress' alter ego Samantha Jones was the only main character not to feature in the Sex and the City spin-off show and she's now claimed she only found out about the reboot when fans did.

She said: "I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did - on social media."

And even if she was asked to return to the series, Kim insisted it won't happen.

Asked if she'd play Samantha again, she told Variety: "That's a no. It's powerful to say no."

The How I Met Your Father actress is happy she took the decision to move on from the franchise of her own accord.

Asked why she turned down a third Sex and the City movie, she said: "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear…

"I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn't happen. But also, I was ready. And this is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I'm a character actress.

"And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever - to just say, I'm good. I'm on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I'm over here."

Kim has been locked in a feud with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker for several years and she insisted she never considered her castmates to be her friends.

She said of their relationship: "I guess it's how you define friends. I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren't my friends. It was professional."