Andie Chen extends record for most Star Awards nominations without a win: 'Why do I find that tragically funny?'

Andie Chen has extended his record for the most Star Awards nominations without a win.

The local actor, who turns 41 in June, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his 2025 drama Fixing Fate, as well as Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at Star Awards 2026 held on April 19.

He went home empty-handed, marking his 11th Star Awards defeat in the acting categories, excluding his first nomination in 2009 for Best Newcomer.

In total since he debuted in the 2008 series The Defining Moment, Andie has received 18 nominations for Star Awards, with the remaining for the popularity categories.

Actors such as Chen Shucheng, Chen Hanwei, Zoe Tay and Pan Lingling have received more nominations but won at least three throughout their respective career.

Felicia Chin, Paige Chua and Jacelyn Tay come close to Andie but have clinched non-acting awards.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne, Andie shared how he felt about the record.

"Why do I find that tragically funny? I'm okay with that record. I've always felt like I've got grit and I guess now I have a title to accompany that belief," he said candidly.

He added he won't be attending Star Awards next year to take a break to take care of himself.

Andie has been acting professionally from the age of 22 since he emerged as the winner of Star Search 2007.

He married Taiwanese actress Kate Pang in November 2013 and they have two children - Aden and Avery - born in 2014 and 2016 respectively. In 2020, the family relocated to Taipei where Kate is from, and the couple shuttle between Singapore and Taiwan for work.

He recently made his directorial debut with What Day Is It? - one of five short films in the anthology A Singapore Dementia Story - which he co-wrote with Kate.

Will be occupied with F&B company

Andie also serves as the chief marketing officer of Creative Eateries, a local F&B company housing 13 homegrown brands including Suki-Ya, Siam Kitchen, Typhoon Cafe and Barossa Steak & Grill, and he told us he'll be occupied with that role.

"Six years ago, I started producing and six months ago, I started my role as co-owner of Creative Eateries. My motivation for these two newer roles in my life is to create support and platforms for creatives both on screen and in the F&B space. I'll be busy building those for a while."

In an Instagram post yesterday (April 21), he reassured his followers: "Just want to say - I'm home with my family and I'm in a good place... All I wanted to express is that I do feel emotions from the loss, and I wanted to give those emotions the right to exist instead of suppressing them.

"Thank you for all the messages and calls. I really appreciate them. Now let's move on to more important and positive things."

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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