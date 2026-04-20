Andie Chen reflects on 11th acting Star Awards defeat, wife Kate Pang consoles him with famous Pursuit of Jade quote

Another year, another Star Awards battle hard fought by Andie Chen.

At the 31st edition of the annual Mediacorp ceremony held last night (April 19), he was one of five nominees for Best Supporting Actor, for his role in the drama Fixing Fate. Alas, he lost to Tyler Ten, 30, who acted in the hit drama Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

The drama took home 11 wins, which included Chantalle Ng's win in the MyPick! The Most Hated Villain category which Andie had also been nominated for.

Late last night, Andie, who turns 41 in June, took to social media to reflect on his defeat, writing: "I've always believed that an actor's sole job is to give their best performance possible. Now that I'm 41, shouldn't I learn that the world isn't that simple?

"Thank you friends for your companionship, thank you to my colleagues for the hugs and thank you to my fans for the tears. Thank you all."

Andie has been acting professionally from the age of 22 since he emerged the winner of Star Search 2007. Other contestants from his cohort include Desmond Tan and Ya Hui.

Since 2011, he has received seven nominations for Best Supporting Actor. Last year, he faced another defeat when he lost Best Actor to Christopher Lee, after being nominated four times in the category since 2012. He was also in the running for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2024, 2025 and this year.

Despite so, Andie has yet to bring home a trophy.

Celebrities including Hong Huifang, Lee Teng, Jeffrey Xu, Ya Hui and Shane Pow voiced their support in Andie's comments, encouraging him in his journey as an actor.

Huifang, 65, wrote: "Giving your best performance - that has never changed and that's your skill. The world is a little complicated but you don't have to become so. It's enough that you know it. What's most important is to be steadfast in your beliefs."

Another striking comment came from his actress wife Kate Pang, who consoled him with an iconic quote from popular Chinese drama Pursuit of Jade.

The 43-year-old wrote: "I will slaughter pigs to support you. Don't fight anymore, let's go home, okay?" In response, Andie simply wrote: "I kind of want to."

The line is originally said by the show's female lead Fan Changyu (Tian Xiwei) who is a butcher's daughter. The drama follows her relationship with skilled marquis Xie Zheng (Zhang Linghe) as they enter a marriage of convenience, which eventually blossoms into romance amidst war.

After dating in secret for over a year, Andie and Kate married in November 2013 and they have two children - Aden and Avery - born in 2014 and 2016 respectively. In 2020, the family relocated to Taipei where Kate is from, and the couple shuttle between both Singapore and Taiwan for work.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com