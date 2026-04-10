Zhang Linghe accidentally hits himself in head for fight scene in new period drama

Zhang Linghe accidentally hurt himself while filming new Chinese historical-romance drama The Road to Glory in Zhejiang's Hengdian World Studio yesterday (April 9).

In multiple fancams posted on social media yesterday, the 28-year-old Chinese star, who is enjoying a new round of fame with his recently completed series Pursuit of Jade, is seen filming a fight scene when he accidentally clubs the side of his head with the hilt of his prop sword.

The impact seems to be quite strong, as he looked visibly pained and bent over holding his head. Filming paused immediately as staff members ran over to check on him.

He regained his composure after a moment, shaking his head at the staff members to let them know he was okay.

040926 | behind-the-scenes footage from the #TheRoadToGlory set showed Zhang Linghe accidentally being hit in the face by a prop during an action scene. Despite visible pain, he continued filming. Crew members on site reported that he quickly adjusted his condition and carried on… pic.twitter.com/eMkFn8jOoG — ✎ᝰ. Jhazz (@fangirl___feels) April 9, 2026

Adapted from Chinese author Tuan Zi Lai Xi's novel Gui Luan, The Road to Glory tells the story of street ruffian Xiao Li (Linghe) who rescues Wen Yu (Lin Yun), the princess of a fallen kingdom. As he helps her reclaim her throne, love blossoms between them and he gains power as king of Wei kingdom, complicating everything.

Tuan Zi Lai Xi is also the author of the novel Zhu Yu, which Pursuit of Jade is adapted from.

Despite the mishap during filming yesterday, Linghe was seen arriving at the hair and makeup department as usual this morning in fancams posted on social media.

Zhang Linghe arrival hair/makeup

4.10.26



filming day 91 🎬

Puma boy reporting to work early today 📷 ☕️



📸 cr: logo



#ZhangLinghe #张凌赫 #TheRoadToGlory pic.twitter.com/ovh4iBNQRd — 🍓 strawberrymoon (@XuKai_Soso0305) April 10, 2026

The Road to Glory will reportedly complete filming in May.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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