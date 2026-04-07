Boundaries broken: Zhang Linghe mobbed at railway station, Dylan Wang slaps stalkers' handphones away

Chinese stars Zhang Linghe and Dylan Wang had a few uncomfortable encounters with obsessive fans recently, prompting their respective agency and fan club to issue warnings.

Zhang Linghe

Linghe, who is enjoying another burst of fame after his highly acclaimed Chinese costume drama Pursuit of Jade was telecast recently, was travelling to Changsha to film RPG variety show The Truth Season 4 on April 5 when he was mobbed by stalker fans at Zhejiang's Jinhua railway station.

In multiple videos posted on social media, the 28-year-old actor, who is currently also filming historical romance drama The Road to Glory in Zhejiang's Hengdian World Studios, is surrounded by a large group of women recording him on their handphones, while security guards as well as his staff members attempted to ward them off.

Actor Zhang Linghe was harassed by stalkers and unauthorized photographers at a high-speed rail station on April 5, causing serious disruption to public order and safety.

His agency strongly condemned such behavior, which endangers both personal safety and the public.

Zhang said:… pic.twitter.com/Z0VGuOkatl — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) April 6, 2026

Linghe's management team addressed the issue in a Weibo statement on the same day condemning their actions.

They wrote: "Our company expresses extreme indignation over this incident. We strongly condemn such unlawful conduct that recklessly endangers public safety and infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of others.

"This not only poses a serious threat to Linghe's personal safety but also creates significant risks and adverse impact on public order and the safety of others."

They urged fans and the public to respect his personal space and privacy, focusing on his work instead: "No form of affection should come at the expense of public safety or the rights and interests of others."

The management team added that they reserve the right to pursue legal action against the guilty parties and apologised to passengers who were affected at the railway station.

Linghe reposted the statement on his personal Weibo account and wrote: "Please observe public order and express your support in a safe space. I really don't wish to meet you in this way in non-official settings. Thank you everyone."

Dylan Wang

Dylan, who is currently filming Chinese costume drama Jiang Men Du Hou in Hengdian World Studio, was seen exiting a basketball court in videos released on Chinese social media on April 6, where he was surrounded by stalkers who held their handphones close to his face.

Angered by their actions, the 27-year-old actor-singer slapped their phones away, while his staff members held him back.

It is believed this same situation happened to him twice in a week, with him fending the stalkers off in both instances.

In one of the footages, Dylan is seen stumbling while exiting the basketball court because of the crowd surrounding him.

His official global fan club denounced the behaviour in a Weibo post on April 6.

They wrote: "Malicious trespassing behaviour such as stalking, taking footages secretly and following his flights have occurred frequently recently, severely disrupting the artiste's professional and personal life, directly endangering his safety and blatantly crossing both moral and legal boundaries.

"Our club adopts a zero-tolerance and firm stance on this and will not show leniency."

They reminded fans that illegal activities including staking out Dylan's residence and locations he visits during his personal time, stalking him, as well as filming, purchasing or obtaining his private information and footages are strictly prohibited and will be dealt with in accordance with the law if found.

This is not the first time Dylan faced such situations after he shot to fame in the Chinese xianxia drama Love Between Fairy and Devil in 2022, which also starred Linghe.

At the time, he was filming romance drama Only for Love (2023) and was harassed frequently — a female fan rushed at him on set and he was peeped at while he was in the toilet.

In 2024, he was also mobbed by fans after filming basketball-themed variety show My Zone in Guangdong and was grabbed by a young woman as he was leaving the court. His management team announced his withdrawal from the show in a statement after that incident.

An audio clip of Dylan quarrelling with a woman, allegedly his girlfriend, was leaked in 2025, and his management team implored the public not to believe or spread false information, adding they are reserving their rights to pursue legal action to protect his privacy and personal safety.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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