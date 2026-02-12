Dylan Wang recalls impromptu basketball session and unpredictable rains in Singapore inspired D.Desirable's new collab

Chinese actor-singer Dylan Wang, who is known for his love for basketball, did not expect to shoot some hoops with young locals at Duxton Hill while visiting Singapore in October 2025.

The 27-year-old met local media at Ion Sky yesterday (Feb 11) in celebration of his streetwear fashion brand D.Desirable's first pop-up store outside China.

He recounted the impromptu game: "I didn't know anyone, but we became friends after the session. The basketball session wasn't part of the schedule, but it left a deep impression on me.

"I always felt energised when playing basketball. I also dined with my new friends after the session and it was memorable for me to be able to learn more about Singapore through our interactions."

Dylan added this experience inspired a print in his new D.Desirable collaboration with local illustrator Lee Kow Fong, also known as Ah Guo, which is featured on a T-shirt and a tote bag.

D.Desirable made its international debut at Ion Orchard on Jan 30. The pop-up store collection features T-shirts, tote bags, blind boxes and umbrellas, combining Ah Guo's animal characters interacting with characters from Dylan's D.Fa.mily such as Little D and Little Devil.

He was here late last year for a collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board (STB), visiting places such as River Wonders, Bird Paradise, the Joo Chiat Peranakan Houses and Peranakan Mansion.

Sharing more about his experience in Singapore, Dylan said yesterday that he felt a sense of "familiarity" visiting again this time because of his good experiences here.

He added: "I think this is my third or fourth time in Singapore... Singapore left a deep impression on me; I attended the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and my projects were featured in an awards ceremony held here yearly.

"I was here last October to experience Singapore by tasting local delicacies, learning about the Nyonya culture and visited River Wonders and Bird Paradise, and I think this place left good memories with me and planted the seed for this collaboration."

Dylan attended the Yuewen Global IP Awards in Singapore in 2024 and 2025.

When asked which two items from his new collection he would recommend to his fans, also known as Xiong Di Huo, Dylan shared the first item would be the T-shirts he collaborated on with Ah Guo.

"Ah Guo's illustrations are colourful and presents childlike innocence and it felt heartwarming for me, so I think it's definitely something very worthy to recommend to everyone," he added.

He also recommended his umbrellas due to the unpredictable weather here.

Dylan explained: "I personally experienced it. When I visited River Wonders, it rained heavily suddenly and stopped quickly as well. I believe sudden rain showers happen from time to time in Singapore and our umbrellas come to good use during times like this.

"In addition, there are some Nyonya design elements on the umbrellas, so I believe having this in Singapore serves both as a fashionable and functionable item."

After the press conference, Dylan visited his pop-up store at Ion Orchard level 1, where hundreds of Xiong Di Huo welcomed him enthusiastically.

He greeted them just as warmly, waving and bidding them goodbye when he left the store.

Dylan left Singapore last night for Los Angeles and will be seen next at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb 13.

The D.Desirable pop-up store will run until Feb 25 at Ion Orchard level 1 atrium. There will be themed installations in the mall's outdoor atrium until March 3.

