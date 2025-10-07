Dylan Wang spotted filming around Singapore after F1 weekend

Dylan Wang's trip here for the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix created a buzz among his fans on the internet last weekend, and the excitement continues as he was spotted at several places here this week.

On Sunday (Oct 5), the 26-year-old Chinese actor, who was last in Singapore in February, posted his experiences at the F1 race on his social media accounts, tagging Singapore Tourism Board.

In a video captured by a netizen that day, he was also spotted hugging a Merli the Merlion plushie while filming a video.

In a post on social media yesterday, a netizen shared a short video of Dylan at the entrance of Bird Paradise, and as he walked past a penguin statue, he touched its beak lightly.

Later that evening, another netizen also posted on Xiaohongshu, saying they saw him near JK Centre at Joo Chiat Road in the late afternoon.

They wrote: "I met Dylan who was filming, and his style is very dashing! My friend and I were so excited, he's 10,000 times better looking in person than in videos. We didn't dare to take photos. The staff members said we could stand at the side to watch but couldn't take photos as they would be spoilers. We were very close [to him]. We stood at the side and spent 10 minutes watching Dylan walk back and forth right in front of us. We are not fans, but we were stunned by his appearance."

This morning, Dylan was also seen walking along Orchard Road as well as in Ion Orchard with staff members, camera crew and security personnel.

He was first spotted at level 1 of the luxury shopping mall, wearing a dark grey T-shirt, khaki pants and dark brown shoes. His appearance caught the attention of many shoppers, and some of them took photos of him on their mobile phones.

He was also seen at the food street and inside the food court at basement 4, where he reportedly ate at Song Fa Kway Chap.

Close to noon, Dylan was spotted dining inside Peranakan restaurant Violet Oon and when he left, he was escorted by security who tried to stop people from taking photos of him.

Another netizen saw him in a black SUV parked in front of a Meow Barbecue restaurant outlet, wearing a white T-shirt with a pink vest.

Other netizens also spotted him playing basketball with some students at Tanjong Pagar.

Dylan is believed to be leaving Singapore tomorrow.

