Blackpink's Lisa, Dylan Wang and more: Stars spotted in Singapore over F1 weekend

While racing fans had their fill of roaring excitement over the weekend with the Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix, showbiz fans worldwide were also following closely on whether their idols were here for the event.

Here are some celebrities spotted in Singapore the last few days.

Blackpink's Lisa

Lisa was first seen by netizens with her friend, Singapore-based Thai singer Sorn, at Marina Bay Sands, believed to be heading to hotpot restaurant Haidilao on Oct 4.

While the 28-year-old Blackpink member didn't seem to be at the F1 race yesterday (Oct 5), she was seen greeting fans here while walking towards her transportation and later attended an F1-themed party at Bae's Cocktail Club at Tanjong Pagar Road.

Dylan Wang

Dylan Wang's visit to Singapore for the F1 race created a buzz among his fans, known as Xiong Di Huo, on social media last week after his management released his October work schedule on Sept 30.

Despite no official confirmation of the 26-year-old Chinese actor's visit, fans saw him off at Beijing airport on the morning of Oct 4. Meanwhile in Singapore, hundreds of fans waited at Changi Airport Terminal 2 that afternoon with LED banners. However, they were later told by airport staff that he had left via another exit

We last asked if #DylanWang will be in Singapore for F1 & YES HE IS! 🥰 look at his supporters at Changi Airport 👏#王鹤棣 #WangHedi #SingaporeGP2025 #F1 pic.twitter.com/2XwR91epCU — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) October 4, 2025

He was finally spotted yesterday morning in the hotel gym. Later that evening, he arrived at Singapore Flyer's Vanda Suite, dressed mostly in Louis Vuitton and a denim shirt from his fashion brand D.Desirable, where he enjoyed some satay.

He changed his outfit later and took photos with other guests, including local actor Desmond Tan and Hong Kong socialite-influencer Eleanor Lam.

Dylan also went to the viewing deck, where he took selfies and posted on his social media accounts, tagging the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

JJ Lin

Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin was seen on the F1 qualifying day on Oct 4.

The 44-year-old was given a tour of the Ferrari racing team and took photos with the team's Chinese race car driver Zhou Guanyu and mingled with Desmond.

Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin was spotted in Singapore on Oct 2 when he attended A Ferrari Night, which took place at W Residences Marina View.

The 43-year-old South Korean actor was seen at the F1 pit building on Oct 3, dressed in a blue shirt, black trousers and loafers. He also took a selfie with a fan and sports presenter Ed Russell.

He was seen attending the F1 race yesterday, dressed in a red Ferrari baseball cap and jersey.

G-Dragon

After performing at the Padang Stage on Oct 3, G-Dragon was spotted in other parts of Singapore before attending the F1 race yesterday.

The 37-year-old K-pop star was seen at Long Beach Robertson Quay on Oct 4 in a red cap and black blazer and walking outside the restaurants later.

G-Dragon's Ubermensch Media exhibition at Jewel Changi Airport is now open till Oct 13.

Lee Jung-jae

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae was in Singapore to attend the Tatler Ball Asia on Oct 3.

The 52-year-old Squid Game star was awarded the Tatler Impact Award (Chaplin), which is presented to individuals whose work leaves "an indelible mark on culture, science and the human spirit".

Seventeen Dino and Vernon

K-pop boy band Seventeen's Dino, 26, and Vernon, 27, were at the F1 pit building yesterday, where they were given a tour by the Red Bull racing team.

Both later updated their social media accounts with photos

WJSN Dayoung

Dayoung from K-pop girl group WJSN was also spotted at the F1 race yesterday posing at the racetrack.

The 26-year-old singer also took a photo with Singapore-born American actor Ross Butler, 35.

Cheryl Yang and Chen Bolin

Taiwanese actors Cheryl Yang and Chen Bolin were seen at the F1 race yesterday together, taking photos with fans.

David Corenswet

American actor David Corenswet was at the F1 race last evening. The 32-year-old, who starred as the titular character in Superman (2025), shared in an Instagram post today that this was his first experience attending the race and thanked STB for the invitation.

Jack Whitehall

British comedian-actor Jack Whitehall, 37, shared in an Instagram post yesterday that this was his "first-ever night race". He also took a photo with Mercedes driver George Russell, winner of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix.

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi's appearance at the F1 race yesterday was both a hilarious and awkward moment. Sky Sports broadcaster Martin Brundle approached a man who bears resemblance to the 28-year-old Scottish musician and said: "Lewis, wonderful to see you."

As it turns out, the man is Lewis' older brother Anthony, who quickly clarified the situation. Brundle spoke to them briefly before telling the brothers that it was "lovely" to see them on the grid. Lewis extended his hand for a handshake, but as Brundle had already turned away, he could only shake his own hand.

He responded to the awkward moment in an X post yesterday: "B****ed by Brundle".

Lewis also took a photo with local actors Desmond, Zoe Tay, Tyler Ten and Glenn Yong, which Zoe posted on her Instagram Story.

Jespipat Tilapornputt

Thai actor Jespipat Tilapornputt, also known as Por, viewed the race from the F1 Paddock Club yesterday, where he posted photos of his experience.

Other celebrities who were seen over the weekend include British model Romeo Beckham, Chinese actress Zhang Yuqi, Chinese singer-actor Wang Yuan and Hong Kong model Ella Yam, daughter of veteran actor Simon Yam and his model wife Qi Qi.

