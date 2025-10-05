Mercedes' George Russell wins Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren claim Constructors' title

Mercedes driver George Russell claimed the chequered flag in dominant fashion at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 5, as the Briton crossed the finish line in 1hr 36 min 45.5 sec to set off celebratory fireworks at the Marina Bay street circuit.

He is the sixth different winner in six editions of the night race since 2018.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was second in his Red Bull and McLaren's Lando Norris rounded up the podium in F1's first "heat hazard" race. Championship leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren finished the 62-lap race in fourth.

While Russell was quickest in Singapore, the champagne will be flowing in the McLaren garage on Oct 5, after the team sealed the Constructors' title for back-to-back wins after Norris and Piastri's results.

The Woking-based outfit needed just 13 points in Singapore to confirm their 10th Constructors' title.

But the night belonged to Russell, 27, who stayed cool in a "heat hazard" race in 33 deg C heat and 81 per cent humidity to convert from pole position for his first race victory in Singapore.

The Mercedes driver's win is the 11th for a driver from pole position in 16 editions of the Singapore Grand Prix, where overtaking is notoriously difficult on the tight and twisty 4.927km street circuit.

Russell remains fourth in the Drivers' Championship with 212 points, behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

There are six races remaining in the F1 calendar, with the United States Grand Prix coming up on Oct 19 in Texas.

