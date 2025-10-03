Fans queue for over 15 hours, even in the rain, for G-Dragon's concert at F1 Singapore Grand Prix

It would be an understatement to say fans are eager for K-pop superstar G-Dragon's performance tonight (Oct 3) at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, with some lining up as early as 15 hours before his set, rain or shine.

Videos surfaced on social media earlier today of the massive crowds and snaking queues outside the venue, with fans reportedly queuing from 6.30am.

According to the official event schedule on the F1 website, today's opening hours are from 1.45pm, with G-Dragon's stage scheduled at 10.10pm.

@asiaone [SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX] Crowds to watch G-Dragon and CL perform on the first day of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend are huge despite the wet and muggy weather. Share with us 🫵 your 🫵 photos of GD and CL in the comments! 😍 #singaporegp #f1 #gdragon #cl #kpop ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

In a video posted on Threads, one netizen wrote: "Arrived at 8.35am, waited in line for five hours and finally got in. Then I have to wait again until 10pm.

"G-Dragon, please spare us, can we please not have it rain or be too sunny?"

Another video on Xiaohongshu showed fans carrying umbrellas and wrapped in ponchos, queuing patiently despite the pouring rain.

One wrote on X: "After the storm comes the heat... meeting G-Dragon is pure survival mode."

🐲 F1 Singapore GP🏎🇸🇬 💫✨



🌧️☀️ After the storm comes the heat…

Meeting GD is pure survival mode🔥



豪雨のあと猛暑…

ジヨンに会うの、過酷すぎる🫠



🗓 03.10.2025 #GDRAGON #ジヨン pic.twitter.com/L3EPkyFL9X — (⃝ᴥ)⃝ฅ ♡⃛ (@Zoa_Kwon_) October 3, 2025

Netizens were taken aback by the sight.

A netizen wrote: "Gates opened for concert-goers at F1 Singapore. Fams (his fandom name) seen running in to get pole position for G-Dragon.

"Just a guess, there are other singers but who are we kidding right, who else can cause tickets to sell out... Looks like the race is not just on the road️."

G-Dragon is set to take the stage tonight from 10.10pm to 11.45pm at the Padang Stage in zone four.

Other acts in the line-up tonight include 2NE1's CL. Elton John and Lewis Capaldi will be performing on Sunday.

Ahead of the singer's performance, G-Dragon's Ubermensch media exhibition also opened at Jewel Changi Airport on Wednesday.

[[nid:723490]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com