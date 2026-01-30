Dylan Wang’s fashion brand D.Desirable makes international debut at Ion Orchard

Dylan Wang's streetwear brand D.Desirable makes its international debut at Ion Orchard today (Jan 30).

The 27-year-old Chinese actor-singer first teased about the pop-up on Jan 28 before releasing a video on Instagram yesterday, saying it will feature a series of "Singapore co-brand products".

Last night, he uploaded an Instagram post showing T-shirts and tote bags with custom hand-drawn artwork by local illustrator Lee Kow Fong, also known as Ah Guo.

"With his signature warmth, Ah Guo intricately blends the beloved IP characters from D.Fa.mily by D.Desirable — Little D, Little Devil and Little Coal Ball — into unique prints. These designs are then realised through premium techniques like multi-layer printing and embroidery," the caption said.

The pop-up store will run from today until Feb 25 at Ion Orchard level 1 atrium.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a press release yesterday the collection will detail Dylan's experiences here when he attended the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix last October.

The collection includes T-shirts, canvas bags and blind boxes, combining Ah Guo's animal characters interacting with characters from Dylan's D.Fa.mily.

In addition, there will also be themed installations in the mall's atrium and Ion Sky from Feb 3 till March 3.

While exploring Singapore, Dylan — known for his performances in Chinese dramas including Love Between Fairy and Devil (2022) and Guardians of the Dafeng (2025) — was deeply inspired by our local culture and visited Ah Guo.

The latter is known for his watercolour artwork depicting everyday scenes and people in Singapore, alongside his series of animal characters.

Dylan's creative journey, including visits to River Wonders, Bird Paradise, as well as the Bugis and Katong-Joo Chiat and Duxton neighbourhoods, is captured in a three-part series released in December 2025.

Dylan shared in the press release: "Singapore is truly a place full of unexpected surprises around every corner — within minutes, one can step seamlessly from modern architecture to traditional shophouses with deep-rooted heritage, and the next moment from vibrant urban streets to lush green spaces.

"Every visit unlocks fresh discoveries. The sights and sounds of Singapore, as well as the warmth and passion of the people, never fail to inspire me. Bringing D.Desirable here to Singapore feels absolutely right."

