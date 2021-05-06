Andrew Garfield denies rumours he'll appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 is on its way. Marvel Studios has recently announced the upcoming movies that feature new footage as well as its release dates and everyone is freaking out!

Among the 10 titles that were introduced is the most-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home that is slated to release on Dec 17, 2021.

Since the announcement of the third Spider-Man movie by Marvel, and Jamie Foxx’s and Alfred Molina’s involvement in it, rumours regarding Tobey Mcguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their role as Spider-Men along with Tom Holland have surfaced.

Although some reports have confirmed these hearsays, Andrew Garfield himself has strongly denied and came forth to address the matter.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield has shared his side of the story during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I can’t speak for anything else, but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call,” he said.

Despite turning down the rumours, Garfield is still open to the idea of suiting up for the upcoming sequel. “I don’t want to ruin anything [potentially happening] … maybe they’re going to call me and say, ‘Hey people want this.’ Maybe they’re doing some market research.” he said.

There’s a high possibility that Spider-Man: No Way Home might not be gracing us with Andrew Garfield, nevertheless, the upcoming film has signed on Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Doctor Strange. Seems like the Sorcerer Supreme could be a possible new mentor for the young hero.

With all that said, not much information has been released regarding the film, all we can do now is wait for official announcements or maybe for Tom Holland to spill the beans.

