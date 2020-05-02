Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports

With the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, singers have been cancelling their concerts across Asia as a precautionary measure.

Andy Lau is no exception. However, it was reported that the Heavenly King lost the HK$10 million (S$1.7 million) which he invested into the Hong Kong leg of his My Love Andy Lau World Tour.

According to reports, the Hong Kong singer-actor was supposed to perform 12 shows in the territory in February but cancelled them due to the virus outbreak. The 58-year-old's self-investment was meant to supersize his Hong Kong tour — from seven shows to 12 shows — to make it up to his fans after previous concert cancellations in 2017 and 2018.

Apart from Hong Kong, the Wuhan stop of his tour was also cancelled. The organisers apologised to the fans in a statement released on Feb 3.

It read: "We are deeply sorry to the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this performance. Now that preventive and control measures are in the critical stage, we will continue to monitor for developments."

The statement in full. PHOTO: Weibo