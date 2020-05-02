Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports

Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

With the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, singers have been cancelling their concerts across Asia as a precautionary measure.

Andy Lau is no exception. However, it was reported that the Heavenly King lost the HK$10 million (S$1.7 million) which he invested into the Hong Kong leg of his My Love Andy Lau World Tour.

According to reports, the Hong Kong singer-actor was supposed to perform 12 shows in the territory in February but cancelled them due to the virus outbreak. The 58-year-old's self-investment was meant to supersize his Hong Kong tour — from seven shows to 12 shows — to make it up to his fans after previous concert cancellations in 2017 and 2018.

YFLife 萬通保險呈獻 My Love Andy Lau 劉德華 World Tour Hong Kong 2020 鑑於新型冠狀病毒疫情的最新發展及為保障觀衆的健康和安全，主辦機構決定取消2020年2月15至18日、20至23日及25至28日共12場演唱會。 此外，原定1月29日至2月7日於九龍灣國際展貿中心及2月10日至22日於紅磡香港體育館進行的補場門票換票/領票活動亦會取消。 在此謹向所有支持、愛護劉德華先生的已購票人士致歉。 請持有該演唱會有效門票人士務必保留門票。有關退款安排，主辦機構會盡快在My Love 演唱會官網及官方社交平台發佈。 不便之處，敬請原諒！ 願大家健康、平安。 相關查詢: My Love 演唱會相關網站及社交平台： 1)演唱會網站 https://concert.andylau.com/ 2) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyLoveAndyLauWorldTour/ 3) IG: https://www.instagram.com/myloveandylauworldtour/ 4) 微博： https://www.weibo.com/6598879485/ YFLife presents My Love Andy Lau World Tour - Hong Kong 2020 Cancellation Announcement In view of the latest development of the new coronavirus epidemic, and to protect the health and safety of the audience, the organizer decided to cancel the twelve (12) concerts on February 15-18, 20-23, and 25-28, 2020. In addition, the exchange/collection of tickets originally scheduled to be held at Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre from January 29 to February 7 , and at the Hong Kong Coliseum from February 10 to 22, will also be cancelled. We apologise to all those who have purchased tickets in support of Mr. Andy Lau. Please keep your concert tickets. The organizer will announce refund arrangements on the official website and social media platforms of My Love concert shortly. We regret for any inconvenience caused. Topman Global Limited Enquires: My Love official website and social media platforms: 1)My Love official website: https://concert.andylau.com/ 2) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyLoveAndyLauWorldTour/ 3) IG: https://www.instagram.com/myloveandylauworldtour/ 4) Weibo: https://www.weibo.com/6598879485/

Apart from Hong Kong, the Wuhan stop of his tour was also cancelled. The organisers apologised to the fans in a statement released on Feb 3.

It read: "We are deeply sorry to the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this performance. Now that preventive and control measures are in the critical stage, we will continue to monitor for developments."

The statement in full. PHOTO: Weibo

Andy was initially scheduled to perform in Wuhan from Apr 17 to 19. Though the Wuhan stop has been cancelled, it remains unclear if his other shows in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing will be called off as well.

This marks the third time that the Heavenly King has cancelled his Hong Kong shows. In 2017, he scrapped his plans for a 20-show concert in Hong Kong after sustaining pelvis fractures from a filming accident in Thailand.

The following year, Andy again cancelled on his Hong Kong fans when he came down with a throat infection.

