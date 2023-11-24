Andy Lau's father dies 'surrounded by family'

Heavenly King Andy Lau's father Lau Li has died.

The news was announced in the blog section on his fanclub Andy World Club yesterday (Nov 23) evening.

"Dear family, my father died peacefully on the 20th surrounded by his family. Thank you," wrote the veteran actor-singer.

The website has been changed to greyscale in mourning.

Andy, 62, was born in Tai Po, Hong Kong, as the fourth among six siblings. He has three older sisters, a younger sister and younger brother.

His father Lau Li was a firefighter and had been reportedly hospitalised for some time prior to his death.

The elder Lau also suffered bladder cancer in 2003 and had the tumour surgically removed.

Andy confirmed the news to the media through his agency, adding that he is "now dealing with posthumous affairs, thank you for your concern".

