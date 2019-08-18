Angelina Jolie texts her support for Simon Yam after the actor's stabbing in China

Both Angelina Jolie and Simon Yam cast in 2003's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle Of Life.
PHOTO: Reuters, Lianhe Wanbao
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

In 2010, when Angelina Jolie was promoting her action movie Salt in Moscow in Russia, a fan grabbed her on the red carpet.

The petrified actress managed to break the woman's hold with the help of her security team.

Her experience must have made her sympathise with the plight of Hong Kong actor Simon Yam who was stabbed in the abdomen and hand at a promotional event in Zhongshan, China on July 20.

Yam, 64, who is recovering from the ordeal, has since made public appearances again, appearing in Guangzhou on Aug 11 to publicise his upcoming movie Little Q.

On Aug 14, he popped up at a fundraising event in Hong Kong, where he told media once again that he was grateful for all the messages of support, including one from Jolie.

They were both cast in 2003's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle Of Life.

Yam said he was touched by her concern since he considers her a global superstar.

"Of course, I personally replied to her to say thank you."

Yam, whose arm is still in a sling, revealed that physiotherapy is likely to take up to nine months.

The actor, whose resume includes lots of action movies, wants to be in tip-top condition again but any gym work will have to wait till the sling comes off in eight to 10 weeks' time.

While his wife, model Qi Qi, and their daughter have lost weight worrying over him, Yam said he had gained 0.5kg from eating home-cooked meals.

Qi Qi reportedly learnt how to brew tonics in a bid to boost his recovery.

Given that he cannot take on movie projects yet, Yam said he is focusing on his family.

One reward for their dedication to him?

He is allowing them to decide where to take a holiday.

For now, Yam is basking in positive reviews for Little Q, which tracks the relationship between a blind chef and a guide dog.

One reviewer said in the hands of a lesser actor, the movie could have sunk into melodrama but Yam's portrayal of the chef was a nuanced, dignified one.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

