Angelina Jolie texts her support for Simon Yam after the actor's stabbing in China

In 2010, when Angelina Jolie was promoting her action movie Salt in Moscow in Russia, a fan grabbed her on the red carpet.

The petrified actress managed to break the woman's hold with the help of her security team.

Her experience must have made her sympathise with the plight of Hong Kong actor Simon Yam who was stabbed in the abdomen and hand at a promotional event in Zhongshan, China on July 20.

Yam, 64, who is recovering from the ordeal, has since made public appearances again, appearing in Guangzhou on Aug 11 to publicise his upcoming movie Little Q.