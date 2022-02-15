Anita Yuen spends like crazy? Julian Cheung 'consults' lawyer if it's 'illegal' for a wife to do that

Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen's love for luxury is no secret. But it seems her spending might be breaking the bank or rather, her husband's.

In an episode of the Chinese variety show Braving Life, the cast was introduced to legal aid work. The Call Me By Fire spinoff sees eight members from the Chinese reality show try different occupations.

In a clip uploaded on Friday (Feb 11, the members sat down with a legal expert where they were allowed to ask any question they wanted.

With a straight face, Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung quipped: "If a wife spends her husband's money like crazy, is it illegal?"

The cast broke into laughter and the legal expert didn't miss a beat in linking Julian's question to Anita's notorious spending habits.

"It depends on your income, family background and your wife's hobbies. If her spending on bags affects your family's ability to put food on the table, then it's not good," he said.

"So, if Liang Liang (Anita's nickname) buys lots of bags, she will be happy which, in turn, makes your life easier."

"No, no, you think too highly of me," confessed Julian, 50. "I'm on the verge of going bankrupt."

The expert also referenced Chinese law and said both husband and wife are considered equal. Even if the husband toils outside while the wife manages the household, she is still entitled to half the income.

This isn't the first time Julian has poked fun at Anita's costly hobby. He's even reenacted how Anita would leave him behind while disappearing into a store to look at bags and come back asking him to buy everything.

Anita has also joked with her beau by reminding him that her "favourite is colour is orange" – like the Hermes box – and when Julian upsets her, she would make him buy her more bags.

Previously, Julian was a contestant of Call Me By Fire where 33 male celebrities compete for a spot in the new 17-member boy band and ultimately snagged third place.

