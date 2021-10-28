Call Me By Fire results leaked: Jordan Chan places first, boy band to include Jerry Yan, Vincent Zhao and others

It's been a wild ride for those following the Chinese reality competition show Call Me By Fire.

Just last week, one of the contestants, world-famous pianist Li Yundi, was detained by Chinese police for soliciting a prostitute, which is illegal in China.

But the show must go on.

And for those who have been waiting with bated breath to see who will emerge top and who will be part of the 17-member boy band, you can finally take a breath.

According to media reports, the final results for the show have apparently been leaked on Weibo, ahead of the telecast of the finale tomorrow (Oct 29). It appears Hong Kong singer-actor Jordan Chan came in first.

Though the other 16 members of the band were listed — but not in order — there have been reports claiming that heartthrob Jerry Yan snagged the fifth position.

For the uninitiated, Call Me By Fire is a Chinese reality show on MangoTV that brings together 33 male celebrities — all past the peak of their careers — who vie to become members of a new 17-member boy band. Contestants include Paul Wong, Vincent Zhao, and Jordan.

Apart from Jordan and Jerry, the other 15 members of the band are:

Taiwanese singer Terry Lin

Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung

Hong Kong singer-actor Michael Tse

Chinese actor Vincent Zhao

Chinese actor Max Zhang

Taiwanese rapper MC Hotdog

Chinese actor Kido Gao

Chinese singer Pax Congo

Chinese rapper Gai

Korean-American singer Lee Seung-hyun

Hong Kong musician Paul Wong

American rapper MC Jin

Chinese singer Zhang Qi

Chinese actor Leon Zhang

Chinese dancer Liu Jia

Those who didn't make the cut are Chinese singer Hu Haiquan, Chinese actor Zheng Yin, Chinese dancer Li Xiang, Hong Kong actor Jerry Lamb, and Korean-American musician James Lee.



The list of special guests appearing in the finale concert was released earlier today, and the stars include Jordan's actress wife Cherrie Ying, Julian's actress wife Anita Yuen, Max's actress wife Ada Choi, and Hong Kong singer Karen Mok.

